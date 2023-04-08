Granby crews respond to a greenhouse fire on Carver Street

On Friday evening, crews responded to a greenhouse fire in Granby.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRANBY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday evening, crews responded to a greenhouse fire in Granby.

According to the Granby Fire Department, at 6:15 p.m. firefighters received an alert about a heavy fire from the rear of a greenhouse at the intersection of Carver Street and Taylor Street.

Fire officials confirmed crews able to put keep the fire under control.

No reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

