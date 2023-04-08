Holyoke man faces multiple charges after crashing into a cemetery

Northampton crews responded to a car crashing into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday morning.
Northampton crews responded to a car crashing into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday morning.(Northampton Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to a car crashing into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 1:42 a.m. officers found the vehicle of a 19-year-old man from Holyoke in the area of St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Investigators confirmed while the man was driving westbound on Bridge Road. He left the travel lane and crashed into the cemetery where 19 headstones were damaged in addition to the cemetery grounds.

Officials revealed the Holyoke man was driving under the influence and arrested him with the following charges:

  • Operating under the influence (alcohol)
  • Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
  • Failed to wear a seatbelt
  • Speeding more than the reasonable amount

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits,...
State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will...
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall
Crews responded to a deadly house fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke Friday afternoon.
Deadly Donlee St. house fire in Holyoke started in kitchen, authorities say
While President Biden has yet to formally announce he’s running for re-election, he will have...
Congressman Neal reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign

Latest News

Chicopee students volunteering their weekends to clean veteran memorials
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning
On Friday evening, crews responded to a greenhouse fire in Granby.
Granby crews respond to a greenhouse fire on Carver Street
Massachusetts State Police
Police investigating death of toddler lost in Clarksburg brook by dad fleeing crash