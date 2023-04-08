Holyoke man faces multiple charges after crashing into a cemetery

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to a car crashing into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 1:42 a.m. officers found the vehicle of a 19-year-old man from Holyoke in the area of St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Investigators confirmed while the man was driving westbound on Bridge Road. He left the travel lane and crashed into the cemetery where 19 headstones were damaged in addition to the cemetery grounds.

Officials revealed the Holyoke man was driving under the influence and arrested him with the following charges:

Operating under the influence (alcohol)

Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

Failed to wear a seatbelt

Speeding more than the reasonable amount

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.