Playas’ Ball Classic showcases the best high school basketball players from western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of the top high school basketball players across western Mass. went head-to-head this evening at the 24th annual ‘Playas’ Ball Classic.’

The event was hosted by the Springfield Boys and Girls Club and brought players from all over the region together for a friendly basketball and dunk competition.

Charles Hollins, the club’s assistant executive director told us the event started as a recruitment tool for the Springfield Boys and Girl’s club.

Now, he expressed his excitement for the event has only grown.

“I think a lot of these kids that come down and play in the player’s ball really appreciate being selected,” said Hollins. “We actually had some of the players come even before the tournament started.”

Hollins said this year the Springfield club welcomed more players from surrounding communities than in past years. Many of tonight’s players also competed last year as juniors last year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.