Playas’ Ball Classic showcases the best high school basketball players from western Mass.

Some of the top high school basketball players across western Mass. went head-to-head this evening at the 24th annual ‘Playas’ Ball Classic.’
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of the top high school basketball players across western Mass. went head-to-head this evening at the 24th annual ‘Playas’ Ball Classic.’

The event was hosted by the Springfield Boys and Girls Club and brought players from all over the region together for a friendly basketball and dunk competition.

Charles Hollins, the club’s assistant executive director told us the event started as a recruitment tool for the Springfield Boys and Girl’s club.

Now, he expressed his excitement for the event has only grown.

“I think a lot of these kids that come down and play in the player’s ball really appreciate being selected,” said Hollins. “We actually had some of the players come even before the tournament started.”

Hollins said this year the Springfield club welcomed more players from surrounding communities than in past years. Many of tonight’s players also competed last year as juniors last year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will close its doors for good later...
Eastfield Mall officially closes this summer, tenants react
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will...
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall
While President Biden has yet to formally announce he’s running for re-election, he will have...
Congressman Neal reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Six Flags New England in Agawam has opened its gates for the 2023 season.
Six Flags New England officially kicks off their 2023 season
Several elementary school students in Orange were rushed to the hospital after chewing hot gum...
Local expert weighs in on internet safety after spicy gum TikTok challenge left several kids hospitalized
Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton.
Town by Town: Latino business grants, Pride Parade announcement, Child Abuse Prevention Month flag raising
Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.
Police search Massachusetts marsh for missing child Harmony Montgomery