Police investigating death of toddler lost in Clarksburg brook by dad fleeing crash

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child after the toddler’s father fled a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg early Saturday morning.

According to David Procopio with the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Cheshire Barracks and Clarksburg Fire crews responded to a car crash on Middle Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday. They were then notified that a child had been in the vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, and was unaccounted for.

Troopers and Clarksburg Fire crews searched the nearby Hudson Brook and located the child in the brook shortly before 2:20 a.m. He was pulled from the water and EMTs immediately began performing first aid for drowning victims. The toddler was then rushed to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police determined that the child’s father, 35-year-old Darel A. Galorenzo of Readsboro, VT, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He had remained nearby the brook during the troopers’ search for his son, during which he showed signs of intoxication. He was brought from the scene to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation under police guard.

Once discharged from the hospital, Galorenzo was sent to the Cheshire Barracks, where he remains in State Police custody. He is expected to receive charges for the toddler’s death, in addition to OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle charges.

This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is due to issue an updated release upon completion of the investigation.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we work to bring you the latest information as soon as it enters our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.