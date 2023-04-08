Six Flags New England officially kicks off their 2023 season

Six Flags New England in Agawam has opened its gates for the 2023 season.
By Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From Friday through Sunday, April 23, Six Flags will premiere a variety of new and returning events for the 2023 season.

Guests can enjoy the all new line up of weekend events including Scream Break, Flavors of the World, Viva La Fiesta and Blues Brews and BBQs, while welcoming back park favorites like July 4th fireworks, Oktoberfest, Boo fest, Fright Fest and veterans.

Western Mass News caught up with Pete Carmichael, who’s the park’s president in Agawam, and he gave us all of the information on how to find season tickets.

“We have a number of great values that are available online and we’re running our best deal of the year so far with a free upgrade to our platinum pass,” said Carmichael. “It includes unlimited fun for all of 2023, free admission to the water break, free admission to fright feist, and all kinds of perks and goodies that are on SixFlags.com.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

