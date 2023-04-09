Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Breckwood Circle Sunday for reports of a car crashed into a tree.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the vehicle caught fire after striking the tree, forcing three occupants to self-extricate themselves from the car.

Officials added that the occupants were then sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

