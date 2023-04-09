Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield

Car hits tree on Breckwood Circle 040923
Car hits tree on Breckwood Circle 040923(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Breckwood Circle Sunday for reports of a car crashed into a tree.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the vehicle caught fire after striking the tree, forcing three occupants to self-extricate themselves from the car.

Officials added that the occupants were then sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

