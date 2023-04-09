Community spring party held at Springfield Elks lodge

Dozens of children and families took part in Easter fun on Saturday with an egg hunt.
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of children and families took part in Easter fun on Saturday with an egg hunt.

The Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street in Springfield was the site of a special spring party for the community. There was an Easter egg hunt and a breakfast with the Easter bunny.

The Springfield Police Department Forest Park C-3 joined with Springfield Together, the Springfield Lodge of Elks #61, and other community supporters for today’s event. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno were also among those who took part in the fun.

“We love being out with the community, we love to make the kids smile. This is always a good time and everything that we do with the Elks and other community members. If I can get the officers out smiling, then they get to meet them, they get to know exactly what it’s all about. It’s about helping the community. Happy Easter,” Clapprood said.

Sarno also expressed his appreciation for all the sponsors, including the police, fire, the Elks, and public school teachers for all they do on behalf of the community.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
Massachusetts State Police
Police investigating death of toddler lost in Clarksburg brook by dad fleeing crash
There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits,...
State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will...
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall
Crews responded to a deadly house fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke Friday afternoon.
Deadly Donlee St. house fire in Holyoke started in kitchen, authorities say

Latest News

Wilbraham community tree replanted to carry on tradition
Wilbraham community tree replanted to carry on tradition
Rescue Mission Easter
Springfield Rescue Mission hosts annual Easter banquet
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning, Blumenthal breaks leg
The Springfield Thunderbirds are out of the finals after losing game 5 to the Chicago Wolves
Thunderbirds clinch Calder Cup Playoff berth