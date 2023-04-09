Community spring party held at Springfield Elks lodge

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of children and families took part in Easter fun on Saturday with an egg hunt.

The Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street in Springfield was the site of a special spring party for the community. There was an Easter egg hunt and a breakfast with the Easter bunny.

The Springfield Police Department Forest Park C-3 joined with Springfield Together, the Springfield Lodge of Elks #61, and other community supporters for today’s event. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno were also among those who took part in the fun.

“We love being out with the community, we love to make the kids smile. This is always a good time and everything that we do with the Elks and other community members. If I can get the officers out smiling, then they get to meet them, they get to know exactly what it’s all about. It’s about helping the community. Happy Easter,” Clapprood said.

Sarno also expressed his appreciation for all the sponsors, including the police, fire, the Elks, and public school teachers for all they do on behalf of the community.

