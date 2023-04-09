Officials urge cooking safety following deadly Holyoke fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have learned that cooking was the cause of a deadly fire in Holyoke on Friday. The fire tore through a house on Donlee Street and killed one man and injured two firefighters, who have since been discharged from the hospital.

Ash and burnt wood could be seen on the most of the house on Saturday and flowers were left on the porch. Neighbors we spoke with, that did not want to be featured on-camera, told us the victim was a good person and recall them helping clear their driveways in the winter.

“Sometimes, we think that ‘Oh, I can leave it for 30 seconds run and do another chore’ and we realize all of a sudden that we’ve been gone for four, five, six minutes and now, its’s burning the pan,” said Jake Wark, spokesperson for the Mass. Department of Fire Services.

Fire officials offered advice Saturday on how you can keep your family safe while gathering for a meal during the holiday weekend. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex said it’s important to supervise your cooking.

“Don’t leave your cooking unattended. Once you start the stove, start the ovens, just make sure you keep a watchful eye on them…try to make sure you’re not wearing any loose clothing while you’re cooking,” Rex explained.

He added that adults should watch out for kids.

“Keep a three foot rule, make sure they’re not near the stove, even your animals. Make sure they’re not near the stove, so you don’t trip over them,” Rex added.

If a fire starts, Wark said don’t panic.

“Just put a lid on it. We recommend a cookie sheet or a lid that would smother the flames. Don’t try to move pan or put water on it because more likely to spread the fire can be dangerous,” Wark noted.

As for oven fires, Wark added, “turn off the heat, keep the oven door closed. Fire needs oxygen to grow and closing the door will usually starve it…If you have a fire in the kitchen and you can’t get it out by yourself, get everybody out of the house, call 911, and the fire department will come and put that fire out for you.”

Rex added to make sure your smoke detectors are working. He told us the devices alerted neighbors about the fire, which led to 911 calls.

