Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on South Main Street

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a brush fire in Palmer on Sunday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, firefighters arrived at 11:26 a.m. on South Main Street for reports of a brush fire.

Fire officials said they were able to keep the fire from getting out of control.

