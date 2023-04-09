Springfield families celebrate Easter with brunch at the Sheraton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As people throughout the region celebrated the Easter holiday, the Sheraton in Springfield held an Easter brunch celebration of their own for everyone to enjoy.

WalletHub estimates that Americans will spend $24 billion on Easter-related purchases. Locally, people are contributing to that dollar figure by dining with the Sheraton for their annual Easter brunch celebration.

Vice President and General Manager of the Sheraton Hotel Stacy Gravanis told Western Mass News that this year was their largest Easter brunch to date.

“We are close to 500 people today,” she said. “We haven’t seen those numbers since 2018 or 2019. We couldn’t be happier.”

Gravanis added that this is the 25th year the hotel has hosted the celebration. For some families, it has become a staple of their Easter to grab brunch here.

“We actually are seating a family of 35 that are here with us every year,” she said. “They’re wonderful. We’ve seen the family grow year after year. The grandkids have doubled, so yeah, they’re wonderful.”

However, the holiday would not be complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny to liven things up.

Gravanis told us that the day is all about providing a family-friendly environment for the holiday weekend.

“We really wanted to provide an amazing experience with some delicious food and a reasonable price for families to get together,” she said. “It’s a joy to see all these families coming together to celebrate this day.”

