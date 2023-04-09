Springfield Rescue Mission hosts annual Easter banquet

The Springfield Rescue Mission hosted its annual Easter banquet Saturday to celebrate the reason for the season and give to those in need.
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rescue Mission Executive Director and CEO Kevin Ramsdell thanked the community who donated and the countless volunteers to stepped up to the plate today.

“It brings tremendous joy to see a number of people that are going to come in and be blessed by what we’re about to do today. It’s the second year since the pandemic since we’re able to do the sit-down meal, so we’re excited about that and, as you can see by the line, so are the guests that we’re going to have here today,” Ramsdell said.

Ramsdell added that in addition to the sit-down meal and Easter baskets distributed at the event, they also offered a drive-thru meal and made 400 deliveries to people’s homes.

