Thunderbirds clinch Calder Cup Playoff berth

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are heading to the playoffs.

The T-Birds clinched their place in the Calder Cup Playoffs by virtue of the Bridgeport Islanders losing to Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins 8-2 Saturday night.

Following the Thunderbirds 4-3 loss against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday night in Pennsylvania, Springfield now sits in fourth place in the AHL Atlantic Division with three regular season games remaining on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the MassMutual Center.

Tickets are still available for the remaining regular season games. The team is also currently offering ‘Pay as we play’ playoff ticket packages. Single-game tickets for the playoffs will go on-sale at a later date.

