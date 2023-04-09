Traffic Alert: Road work set to begin on Greenfield Road in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Road work will start on Greenfield Road in Deerfield on Monday.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, road work from the area of The Wok restaurant to Greenfield Road will begin on April 10th.

Officials confirmed MassDOT will be milling and paving in the area for the next few weeks.

