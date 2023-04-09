Traffic Alert: Road work set to begin on Greenfield Road in Deerfield

Road work will start on Greenfield Road in Deerfield on Monday.
Road work will start on Greenfield Road in Deerfield on Monday.(Deerfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Road work will start on Greenfield Road in Deerfield on Monday.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, road work from the area of The Wok restaurant to Greenfield Road will begin on April 10th.

Officials confirmed MassDOT will be milling and paving in the area for the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police
Police investigating death of toddler lost in Clarksburg brook by dad fleeing crash
Holyoke man facing multiple charges after crashing into Northampton cemetery
Holyoke man facing multiple charges after crashing into Northampton cemetery
Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits,...
State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and now, we’re...
Some Eastfield Mall tenants concerned as redevelopment plans move forward

Latest News

Crews responded to a brush fire in Palmer on Sunday morning.
Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on South Main Street
Easter Decorations
Springfield families celebrate Easter with brunch at the Sheraton
Car hits tree on Breckwood Circle 040923
Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield
Wilbraham community tree replanted to carry on tradition
Wilbraham community tree replanted to carry on tradition