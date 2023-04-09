Wilbraham community tree replanted to carry on tradition

A special tree in Wilbraham was cut down and it has gained a lot of attention from the community.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Carmela Blair told us she and her kids look forward to seeing the tree usually seasonally decorated by a neighbor when they drive down Stony Hill Road, so she and her family took matters into their own hands to replant it to carry on the tradition.

“I love spreading joy and kindness. I think we need more of that in this world,” Blair explained.

She said the tree is planted where the originally tree stood, decorated with Easter decorations for the upcoming holiday.

Blair told us anyone is welcome to take part and add their own festive adornments to the tree.

