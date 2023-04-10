1 person injured in West Springfield rollover crash
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car crash in West Springfield Monday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Police said the accident happened on Route 20.
One lane of Route 20 was closed for a time while crews remained on-scene, but has reopened.
Police confirmed that one person was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.
