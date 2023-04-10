Beautiful spring stretch with late week record warmth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a beautiful weather day to kick off the week with full sunshine and temperatures in the 60s across western Mass. Dry weather will continue to keep us clear and dry this evening and tonight. Some high clouds drift in overnight, which should help to keep temperatures a few degrees up from last night.

High clouds will linger Tuesday as a dry cold front moves down from the north. We will still see some veiled sunshine and a warmer day with highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind will increase from the west-southwest with some gusts to 20-25mph in the afternoon. With very low relative humidity in place, this will elevate our fire danger and we have a Fire Weather Watch for the day.

Gusty breezes continue Tuesday night as a cold front drops down from the north. No wet weather is expected and we will have very low relative humidity again on Wednesday with lingering clouds and gusty breezes-likely giving us another day of elevated fire danger.

A warm front will lift northward on Thursday, bringing in higher dew points and warmer temperatures. Highs both days should get well into the 70s and possibly the lower to even middle 80s! Friday’s high could break a record in the Springfield/Chicopee area!

Warm weather continues over the weekend, but more clouds are expected as a stronger southwesterly flow develops as high pressure moves off the Southeast coast. A spot shower is possible Saturday, but we look mainly dry with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A cold front will approach from the west later Sunday into Monday with our next best shot at some rain. This front looks to be followed by cooler, more seasonable weather.

