Cleanup underway after alleged drunk driver crashes into Northampton cemetery

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was significant damage at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton after police said a teenager, driving under the influence, destroyed several headstones over the weekend.

Northampton Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they said was driving under the influence before swerving off the road and demolishing 19 headstones.

“In 33 years of in the industry, sir, I’ve never seen this kind of devastation,” said Chris Bailey with Dorsey Memorials in Amherst.

Bailey designed and built some of the headstones destroyed in this crash. He told Western Mass News that, based on the damage, the driver is lucky to be alive.

“Obviously, he came in this way. You can see where he bottomed out, took these three monuments out, sent a couple of them in that direction, and carried the rest…Everywhere where there’s a big divot in the ground is where one of these monument tops bounced,” Bailey explained.

Besides driving under the influence of alcohol, the 19-year-old driver has also been charged with possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, failing to wear a seatbelt, and speeding. Northampton Police Captain Victor Caputo told Western Mass News how some teens can get their hands on alcohol.

“It tends to be either a fake ID or somebody of age buys it for them. There tend to be penalties associated with giving minors alcohol,” Caputo said.

Caputo shared policing methods they have in place to catch underage drinkers.

“We do citywide compliance checks of any establishment that has an alcohol license. We also do ‘cops in shops’ where officers will pretend to be an employee of the liquor store,” Caputo explained.

For now, Bailey is working to assess the damage, which he expects will be charged to the driver.

“I believe he’s insured, that’s what the police stated. The insurance company should cover all of this,” Bailey added.

