Crews battling brush fire along Five Bridge Road in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire in Brimfield.

Brimfield Police are asking people to avoid the area of 65 Five Bridge Road while crews remain on-scene.

The Sturbridge Fire Department told Western Mass News that the fire has grown to three-alarms and officials have as much manpower as possible fighting the fire. They noted that crews from Holland and Wales have also been called to the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

