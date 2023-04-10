Crews battling brush fire along Five Bridge Road in Brimfield

Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire in Brimfield.
Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire in Brimfield.(Brimfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire in Brimfield.

Brimfield Police are asking people to avoid the area of 65 Five Bridge Road while crews remain on-scene.

The Sturbridge Fire Department told Western Mass News that the fire has grown to three-alarms and officials have as much manpower as possible fighting the fire. They noted that crews from Holland and Wales have also been called to the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke man facing multiple charges after crashing into Northampton cemetery
Holyoke man facing multiple charges after crashing into Northampton cemetery
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child after the...
Police: fleeing father dropped toddler who died in Clarksburg brook
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield
Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield
Officials urge cooking safety following deadly Holyoke fire
Officials urge cooking safety following deadly Holyoke fire

Latest News

1 person injured in West Springfield rollover crash
1 person injured in West Springfield rollover crash
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: gas pipeline grants, Organ Donation Month, and Good Friday agreement anniversary
Springfield Police celebrated Superintendent Cheryl Clapproods 44th anniversary with the...
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service
Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
Springfield diocese, Planned Parenthood react to federal judge’s ruling on abortion medication