Criminal justice professor, Congressman Neal react to Louisville mass shooting

Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As new information continues to come to light after this most recent mass shooting in Louisville, experts locally are weighing in on what we know so far.

Gunshots rang out at a Louisville, KY bank on Monday, which is the latest deadly mass shooting in America with a man armed with a rifle killing four people and injuring at least nine others, including two police officers. Police have identified the shooter as a 23-year-old bank employee. Western New England University Criminal Justice Professor Creaig Dunton told Western Mass News that this detail could lead to a clear-cut motive in this case.

“It’s what they call in the mass shooting classification system a ‘disgruntled employee’ being that what happened is some function or some connection to their experience at work,” Dunton noted.

Dunton added that the location of the shooting provides different tactical challenges for law enforcement than mass shootings within schools.

“The publicly accessible area is much smaller than at a school. There’s easier visibility for law enforcement to see what’s going on. There’s also more prescient, I imagine, for training because of bank robberies, even though that’s not what this was,” Dunton explained.

Congressman Richard Neal also weighed in on this recent shooting. He told Western Mass News that more needs to be done legislatively to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“How many more victims before Congress comes to its senses on this? There is no reason why we can’t do background checks and mental health checks to keep guns out of the hands of certain people. I think those should be minimal requirements for the conversation as it goes on,” Neal said.

While circumstances of this shooting are under investigation, Dunton said it’s always important for employers to look out for changes in demeanor in employees and identify any potential risk to other staff members.

