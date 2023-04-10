Easter holiday marked in western Mass. by worship, community service

On Sunday, many gathered to celebrate Easter Sunday and took part in different traditions throughout our region.
By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, many gathered to celebrate Easter Sunday and took part in different traditions throughout our region.

Some people chose to take part in worship as part of their holiday. We stopped by the St. Michael’s Cathedral where Easter Sunday Mass was held. Bishop William Byrne explained why the holiday is important to Roman Catholics.

“It’s the day the revolution began of Jesus not only coming in the world to find us and save us, but transform us…We celebrate the power of life, the power of love, goodness, kindness conquering all darkness forever,” Byrne said.

At the High School of Commerce, Open Pantry hosted its annual Easter meal. Terry Maxey told Western Mass News that it’s important to continue the decades-long tradition of providing a space for everyone to enjoy the holiday.

“I want everybody in our community to have a safe and nutritional meal…If we feed 500 people, I’ll be happy. If we do five people, I’ll be happy,” Maxey added.

Agency Director Nicole Lussier explained the decades-long tradition could not be held without the city’s support.

“The money that comes into Open Pantry is to put on events like this for Christmas and allows us to feed people every day at our Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen and give out food at our emergency soup kitchen,” Lussier noted.

The spring celebrations in western Massachusetts continue into next week with the Greek Orthodox Easter that takes place next Sunday.

