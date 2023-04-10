Gov. Healey signs executive order to protect access to abortion medication

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey signed an executive order on Monday to protect a woman’s right to abortion after a federal judge in Texas ruled to halt the FDA approval of a pill that is widely used across the state to terminate pregnancy.

Healey stood in front of the State House on Monday with supporters who held signs that read “Bans off our bodies” as a U.S. District Court judge in Texas ruled to halt the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an abortion pill mifepristone. The move came nearly nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...

“A continuing step in their endless crusade to undermine medical and scientific research and expertise to further marginalize, particularly, women in this country and to take us backwards,” Healey said.

The FDA’s approval came more than 20 years ago and mifepristone has become a widely used abortion medication across the country. The judge in this case ruled the FDA’s approval of the drug violates federal law.

“When it goes into effect, it could ban mifepristone nationwide, even in states like Massachusetts, where abortion is legal, or at least that’s the concern and that, of course, would have devastating consequences for so many,” Healey added.

Because of this ruling, the governor issued an executive order to protect access to medicated abortion. Under it, she said providers can continue to stock and dispense mifepristone and they will be protected.

“This means that providers, including pharmacists, can continue to stock and dispense mifepristone and will continue to protect providers and patients from consequences for accessing this essential care,” Healey noted.

Healey also moved to stockpile the drug, requesting that UMass Amherst purchase approximately 15,000 doses of the drug - a year’s supply for the state - which they did last week and the shipment is expected to arrive this week. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is also dedicating a million dollars to support providers in paying for more doses.

The federal judge put his decision on-hold for seven days to allow President Biden to file an appeal, which he did Friday night. On monday -- the justice department also appealed the ruling and called the decision “extraordinary and unprecedented.”

In a separate case, a federal judge in Washington issued a decision that requires the FDA to keep medication abortion drugs accessible. Congressman Richard Neal told Western Mass News that the competing views are likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court down the road

“The extreme position that was adopted in Texas is likely now to make its way to the Supreme Court. I talked with [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] Secretary [Xavier] Becerra on Saturday and I believe that their intention is to continue until the question makes its way to the Supreme Court,” Neal said.

