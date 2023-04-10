Man accused of using racial slurs, threatening sandwich shop employee at Bradley International Airport

Michael Barnet.
Michael Barnet.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and verbally threatened a sandwich shop employee at Bradley International Airport.

State police said the incident happened Saturday evening. Troopers responded to the D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches shop around 6:33 p.m.

A D’Angelo employee, who is a Black female, told police the shop ran out of bread for sandwiches because it was busy. She told customers she could use wraps instead.

The employee then told troopers a tall white man used profanity and verbally threatened her, state police said.

A witness told police they saw the man yell at the employee and referred to the employee by using a racial slur.

State police later found the man in the west concourse of the airport.

Authorities said Michael Barnet, 38, of Madison, Wisconsin, was taken into custody.

Barnet was charged with breach of peace second-degree, intimidation based on bigotry or bias third-degree, and threatening second-degree.

“The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit was notified of the circumstances surrounding this arrest,” police said.

Barnett was released on a $2,500 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on April 25.

