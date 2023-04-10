Mike Leflar named new UMass head women’s basketball coach

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Athletics has named their new head women’s basketball coach and they didn’t have to travel far to find him.

The department announced Monday that Mike Leflar will lead the Minutewomen starting next season. He previously served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at UMass from the 2018-2019 season through 2020-2021 season, when he then became an associate head coach for the last two seasons.

“Mike has been an integral part of our success since his arrival in 2018. His efforts have contributed to the winningest era in program history and we feel strongly that he is the ideal leader to both support the personal development of our student-athletes and to continue the program’s ascent competitively. Mike is an experienced tactician, a passionate and genuine recruiter and someone we have watched build impactful relationships within our department and throughout the UMass athletics community,” said UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford in a statement.

Before coming to UMass, Leflar sent over a decade in assistant coaching and associate head coaching roles at Northeastern University, Binghamton University, Boston University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Leflar’s appointment as head coach comes just days after former head coach Tory Verdi was named the new women’s coach at Pitt.

UMass Athletics will formally introduce Leflar as the next head coach during a press conference, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.