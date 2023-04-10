Springfield native Ruth Carter reflects on becoming first Black woman to win two Oscars

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Approximately one month ago, Springfield native Ruth Carter made history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars. While she is honored to win awards for her work, Carter noted it’s about the message she is spreading and the representation she brings to film.

“I remember Spike Lee calling me when we were going to start working on ’Malcolm X’ and he said, ‘Don’t bother thinking about awards or about the Oscar, just do a really good job’ and that’s how I’ve lived my career,” Carter said.

In March, Carter took home her second Oscar for her costume design in the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Her win at the 95th Academy Awards was her fourth nomination for costume design. It’s a passion she discovered at a young age in western Massachusetts.

“I grew up with an artistic appreciation and my mother never discouraged it,” Carter noted.

Carter’s mother, Mabel, was a staple in the Springfield community, raising eight children as a single mother while working as a psychiatrist in the city. She passed away at 101 years old just days before this year’s Oscars, but Carter told Western Mass News she is grateful for the many years of memories and lessons she shared with her mother.

“My mother was a supporter of being strong and independent because she was strong and independent…As a single parent, she had to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads, so she was busy, but never discouraged anything that we were doing. Whether we were creating something for school or just drawing, we would draw and I had a sewing machine in my room and I had fun things in the attic and I would repurpose and make them into other things,” Carter explained.

Carter’s career in film costume design has spanned over 35 years and more than 60 movies, but seeing her visions come to life on screen never gets old.

“Each one has its own story. I was a certain age when I did it. I was at a certain point in my career when I did it. There were actors involved in each project that was a different collection of filmmakers. I did ‘Selma’ and David Oyelowo and Oprah. When I did ‘The Butler,’ I had Forest Whitaker and Oprah again and when I did ‘Mo’ Better Blues,’ I had Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. Each one had its own unique experience,” Carter added.

Carter said she stills loves the process of costume designing, but it’s not about the physical awards she’s won for her work. Rather, it’s the reward in having an opportunity to showcase this kind of representation in film.

“Receiving an Oscar the first go around, I felt I made it through to the finish line. I felt like I was in a relay race and I was the last one to bring it in…The culmination of my whole career didn’t dawn on me until afterwards. After I won the first Oscar and then I felt like I was shot out of a cannon and everybody wanted to talk about my body of work,” Carter said, adding, “…and I thought ‘Wow, my body of work was important to this. My body of work was important to the message and how I was able to take the tribes and infuse it into a futuristic model.’”

Renowned filmmaker Spike Lee was paramount in helping Carter bring her visions to life.

“There was not enough representation and diversity on-camera with regards to telling our stories, so I started with Spike and that was a place I felt impassioned and empowered and he too had some of the same interests…We did a movie like ‘Do The Right Thing’ and it’s put in the Library of Congress because it still holds up as it did when we made it,” Carter explained.

Seeing those stories come to life authentically is a reminder of the inspiration and influence Carter has on future generations.

“It’s so rewarding to sit back and look at your work on film and think about what it’s going to mean to another community or culture or even your own,” Carter said.

That community for carter began in the city of Springfield.

“My community really supported my interest in the arts. I think that had a lot to do with me continuing my pursuit,” Carter added.

Carter shared her message to anyone wondering what it takes to achieve your dreams.

“I am you and you are me. Anything about what you see is real. I am real. It does not mean that I am a superstar. It is not mean that I’m out there reachable. I am you and I had to do some of the same work that you will have to do to learn and I think learning is the first step towards your future,” Carter said,

Carter has a “Black Panther” exhibit in the Wood Musuem of Springfield History you can visit locally, but a little further away, her fifth exhibition popped up at the North Carolina Museum of Art, which feature featuring over 60 of her designs, from now through August.

