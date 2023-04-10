Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police celebrated Superintendent Cheryl Clapproods 44th anniversary with the department on Monday.

Clapprood began her career as a police cadet back in April 1979. On October 19, 1981, she entered into the police academy and became a sworn officer.

”We’re doing a great job and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be here and lead such a great, what I think is a great, department that I am very proud of, so thank you so much,” Clapprood said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with staff members of the superintendent’s office, were in attendence for Monday’s celebration.

