Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service

Springfield Police celebrated Superintendent Cheryl Clapproods 44th anniversary with the department on Monday.(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police celebrated Superintendent Cheryl Clapproods 44th anniversary with the department on Monday.

Clapprood began her career as a police cadet back in April 1979. On October 19, 1981, she entered into the police academy and became a sworn officer.

”We’re doing a great job and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be here and lead such a great, what I think is a great, department that I am very proud of, so thank you so much,” Clapprood said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with staff members of the superintendent’s office, were in attendence for Monday’s celebration.

