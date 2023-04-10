Town by Town: gas pipeline grants, Organ Donation Month, and Good Friday agreement anniversary

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Several grant awards went out on Monday to help fix gas pipes in three Massachusetts communities.

The $22 million in awards was given by the Biden-Harris Administation’s Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization Grant program. The grant awards were distributed Westfield, Holyoke, and Wakefield Gas and Electric Companies.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno was at city hall to celebrate April as Organ Donation Month. Individuals personally touched by organ donation were also invitied to the celebration.

The event included speeches by city leaders, followed by a flag raising.

Also on Monday, Congressman Richard Neal issued a statement on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement. That speech took place at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield.

Neal discussed his deep and emotional connection to Ireland and said the Good Friday agreement can and should be used as a template for peace around the world.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke man facing multiple charges after crashing into Northampton cemetery
Holyoke man facing multiple charges after crashing into Northampton cemetery
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child after the...
Police: fleeing father dropped toddler who died in Clarksburg brook
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield
Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Breckwood Cir. in Springfield
Officials urge cooking safety following deadly Holyoke fire
Officials urge cooking safety following deadly Holyoke fire

Latest News

1 person injured in West Springfield rollover crash
1 person injured in West Springfield rollover crash
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Springfield Police celebrated Superintendent Cheryl Clapproods 44th anniversary with the...
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service
Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
Springfield diocese, Planned Parenthood react to federal judge’s ruling on abortion medication