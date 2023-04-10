Town by Town: gas pipeline grants, Organ Donation Month, and Good Friday agreement anniversary

(WGGB/WSHM) - Several grant awards went out on Monday to help fix gas pipes in three Massachusetts communities.

The $22 million in awards was given by the Biden-Harris Administation’s Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization Grant program. The grant awards were distributed Westfield, Holyoke, and Wakefield Gas and Electric Companies.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno was at city hall to celebrate April as Organ Donation Month. Individuals personally touched by organ donation were also invitied to the celebration.

The event included speeches by city leaders, followed by a flag raising.

Also on Monday, Congressman Richard Neal issued a statement on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement. That speech took place at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield.

Neal discussed his deep and emotional connection to Ireland and said the Good Friday agreement can and should be used as a template for peace around the world.

