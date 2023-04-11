Breezy, Dry and Very Warm Weather Continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Flag Warnings continue across western Mass through 7pm tonight due to very low relative humidity and gusty breezes.

We ended up with another beauty as high, thin clouds allowed for mostly sunny skies this morning into the early afternoon. High clouds have thickened up a bit this evening and skies remain mostly cloudy tonight as a dry cold front moves through.

Afternoon highs ended up in the lower to middle 70s for most of western Mass and tonight we remain mild thanks to clouds and a continued breeze. Overnight lows fall into the 40s to low 50s for most!

Wednesday begins dry, mild and breezy with a good deal of high clouds still around. However, it looks like we will get some good clearing by the afternoon and that sunshine will help pull temperatures back to the lower and middle 70s late in the day. Northwesterly breezes will stay gusty and with dry air still in place, more Red Flag Warnings may be issued.

A “summer preview” is on the way for Thursday and Friday with near record-breaking temperatures in the lower and middle 80s! A strong upper level ridge remains in place, plus high pressure at the surface shifts offshore, allowing for a stronger southwesterly flow into New England-which really gets that warm air going! Breezes will also be a bit lighter and dew points rise a bit, but we remain quite dry overall, which will cause brush fire concerns.

Staying warm to start the weekend with highs well into the 70s Saturday, however, we will see a lot more cloud cover. A spot shower may come by Saturday evening and night, but chances for rain remain low. A cold front will approach from the west late Sunday with a much better shot at some rain. Timing of the front is still iffy this far out, but some rain may linger into early Monday. More seasonable temperatures will return next week behind this system.

