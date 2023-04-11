Child injured after being struck by a truck in Holyoke

Holyoke
Holyoke(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday morning, Holyoke Fire crews responded to the area of Lyman Street for reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Holyoke Fire confirmed it was a pickup truck that struck a child.

The child was transported with minor injuries.

Western Mass News will keep you updated on-air and online with the latest information.

