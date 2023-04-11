Comedian Chelsea Handler performing at Symphony Hall in November

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield has announced that comedian Chelsea Handler will be coming back to Springfield later this year.

Handler’s latest tour will take the stage at Symphony Hall on Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

“Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today,” Handler explained in a statement provided by MGM Springfield.

Her November tour stop will mark a return to Springfield for Handler, who also performed at Symphony Hall in June 2022.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at mgmspringfield.com. MGM Rewards members will receive pre-sale access from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.