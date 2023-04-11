Crews respond to two-alarm fire inside recycling building in Wilbraham

Wilbraham Fire Department
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to Old Boston Road in Wilbraham Tuesday afternoon for reports of a building fire.

According to Wilbraham Fire Captain Brown, they received the call around 3:26 p.m.

He told Western Mass News that crews arriving on scene reported heavy smoke billowing from a recycling building, prompting a second alarm to be struck.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but fortunately, everyone inside was able to make it out safe. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but it is unknown if they required addition care at a hospital.

Crews from Ludlow, Westover, and Palmer Fire Departments assisted on scene. Station coverage in Wilbraham was provided by Bondsville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been provided at this time.

