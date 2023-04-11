Dry, windy conditions cause brush fires to break out across Mass.

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were in Westhampton Tuesday, working to put out a large brush fire. It was just one of several reported around the area as western Massachusetts experienced a Red Flag Warning for dangerous fire conditions right now.

Our Western Mass News crew was on Northwest Road, where crews had been battling a brush fire for much of the afternoon. We could see where the fire ripped through, charring the ground underneath.

We have learned that children playing with lighters caused the fire.

Tuesday’s warm weather and dry conditions created the perfect conditions for the flames to spread, causing officials to issue thye Red Flag Warning through the rest of the week.

Gil Loud, the District 10 Fire Warden for Hampshire County, told us that a number of communities are helping with the blaze.

“We got a big response here from Westhampton, Huntington, the state is here, Chesterfield is here, so it’s quite a few towns at this fire,” he said. “It just kind of shows you everybody, all the fire departments, know it’s really dry, so they’re going to respond very fast.”

Chief Loud added that dry conditions and wind, which are expected throughout the rest of the week, cause these types of fires to spread fast.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.