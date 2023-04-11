Dry, windy conditions cause brush fires to break out across Mass.

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were in Westhampton Tuesday, working to put out a large brush fire. It was just one of several reported around the area as western Massachusetts experienced a Red Flag Warning for dangerous fire conditions right now.

Our Western Mass News crew was on Northwest Road, where crews had been battling a brush fire for much of the afternoon. We could see where the fire ripped through, charring the ground underneath.

We have learned that children playing with lighters caused the fire.

Tuesday’s warm weather and dry conditions created the perfect conditions for the flames to spread, causing officials to issue thye Red Flag Warning through the rest of the week.

Gil Loud, the District 10 Fire Warden for Hampshire County, told us that a number of communities are helping with the blaze.

“We got a big response here from Westhampton, Huntington, the state is here, Chesterfield is here, so it’s quite a few towns at this fire,” he said. “It just kind of shows you everybody, all the fire departments, know it’s really dry, so they’re going to respond very fast.”

Chief Loud added that dry conditions and wind, which are expected throughout the rest of the week, cause these types of fires to spread fast.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits,...
State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users

Latest News

Students in Massachusetts may get a new option to meet their language requirement for high...
New bill proposed to offer ASL as option for high school language requirement
Western Mass News was the only camera in the courtroom Tuesday as a Holyoke police captain,...
Holyoke Police captain in court after allegedly sexually harassing female officer
Blustery at times again Wednesday and still warm with more sun for the afternoon. Bigger heat...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Summer temperatures are hitting western Massachusetts later this week and one local lawmaker is...
Lawmakers working to change heat shut-off date for apartment buildings
A child was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Holyoke child injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop