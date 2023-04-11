Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton School Committee has voted that they will not continue their negotiations with Dr. Vito Peronne. The school district will have a new superintendent and despite public outcry, the school committee has voted to offer the position to one of the other finalists.

After much discussion, the school committee voted 5-2 to not to resume negotiations with Perrone, who was offered the superintendent position at the end of March. The Easthampton School Committee voted to offer the position to Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark, which she accepted.

“Dr. Faginski-Stark is interested in entering negotiations and has accepted the position, pending successful negotiations,” said Easthampton School Committee member Cynthia Kwiecinksi.

“I don’t necessarily see this as us choosing the second best person. I think for better or worse, messy definitely, this process has been, at this point, we have three candidates in front of us and we are trying to find, in this moment, and we have more information than we did in the last moment, who is the right candidate,” said another Easthampton School Committee member.

Perrone’s offer was later rescinded following a controversial email where Peronne referred to the school committee chair and executive assistant as ‘ladies.’ School committee members discussed the use of the word ‘ladies’ in Perrone’s email.

“Should Dr. Perrone have addressed the chair in a more formal way? Yes. Was this a sign that he would oppress the women with whom we would work? No, never,” said Easthampton School Committee member Laurie Garcia.

Many members of the public showed their support for Peronne.

“Dr. Perrone is beyond qualified for this position and his redaction from the town is beyond unprofessional,” said Kasie Young of Easthampton.

Others hoped that the city can move on from the ordeal.

“What I am hoping is that we can come together as a community to on the choices in our language can really divide us and so bitterly,” said one Easthampton resident.

One resident spoke out against the treatment of many school committee members amid the controversey.

“We have seen comments of hate, threats, and divisiveness. There is no place for that here as we try to work together,” said one Easthampton resident.

The school committee chair said she has always worked hard to keep the district’s best interest at heart during this decision-making process. She also hopes that the district is able to overcome their differences on the road ahead.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.