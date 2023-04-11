Holyoke Police captain in court after allegedly sexually harassing female officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News was the only camera in the courtroom Tuesday as a Holyoke police captain, accused of sexually harassing a female coworker, appeared before a judge. At issue is the decision of whether to extend the harassment prevention order against Captain Manuel Reyes, who is currently on administrative leave.

The judge ruled to extend the harassment prevention order for a year, saying she felt that the female officer’s story was more believable than the captain’s.

Long-time Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes appeared in a Chicopee District courtroom Tuesday morning after a fellow female officer accused him of sexual harassment over a period of three years. She filed a harassment prevention order, and on Tuesday, Captain Reyes had a chance to defend himself with an attorney.

His defense attorney cross-examined the female officer, who Western Mass News is not identifying, asking if she ever came onto Captain Reyes.

Joe Pacella, defense attorney: “So, you never went into his office and kissed him?”

Female officer: “No.”

Joe Pacella, defense attorney: “You never took control and did that? You didn’t like feeling in control in the relationship in doing that? You didn’t want it again?”

Female officer: “Nope.”

However, she argued that any communication she had with Captain Reyes was strictly professional and friendly, never romantic. One instance in question occurred back in 2020 when the female officer testified that Captain Reyes took her to a house he owned.

Female officer: “There was a couch up against the wall. He pushed me on to it, he put his weight on top of me, and he proceeded to kiss me, and proceeded to kiss my neck, and then, he worked his way down, exposing my breast.”

Attorney: “So, did he touch your breast at any moment?”

Female officer: “Yes, he did.”

However, Captain Reyes’ recollection of this event was much different.

“We were in front of the bedroom, she said, ‘don’t touch me, I want to be in control. Don’t grab my arm.’ I said, ‘okay.’ She bit me on the neck, she gave me a hickey. She pushed me on the bed, got on top of me, took off her shirt and that was the end of it,” he said.

Ultimately, the judge stated that she believed the female officer’s story to be credible and agreed that she had a reason to be fearful, especially as Captain Reyes was her direct supervisor. The judge extended the harassment prevention order for one year, prohibiting Captain Reyes from harassing, abusing, or contacting the female officer. He was also ordered to stay 50 feet away from her, and to not go where she lives.

When the order was filed two weeks ago, the Holyoke Police Department released a statement that read:

“We have been made aware of an event involving Capt. Reyes, an investigation has been opened and is ongoing.”

Police also told us that he was placed on administrative leave.

We reached out to Captain Reyes’ attorney to see if he would like to make a statement, but we have not yet heard back.

