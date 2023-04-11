Lawmakers working to change heat shut-off date for apartment buildings

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer temperatures are hitting western Massachusetts later this week and one local lawmaker is sharing his concerns on how the hot weather conditions will affect local apartment complexes.

State Representative Bud Williams told Western Mass News that he and other lawmakers hope to find a way to help landlords and tenants beat the heat when it arrives early.

Temperatures well into the 80s are expected to hit western Massachusetts on Friday, but a law in Massachusetts could be turning up the heat for those who live in apartment buildings. The law in question requires building managers to keep the heat on until June 15, meaning those who are looking for a break from the blistering temperatures may not find it in their apartment.

“In New England, they say if you don’t like the weather, just stick around because it changes from day to day,” Williams noted.

Williams told Western Mass News that he and other lawmakers are advocating for a change in this law that would allow building managers to turn off the heat earlier than the June cut-off date.

“You have some folks who say keep it the same, others are saying play the date up somewhat, but what is that? You have to have a consensus and that’s what we’re trying to build,” Williams added.

The state regulation also sets minimum and maximum temperatures that building managers need to keep in mind. The upper limit is 78 degrees. Williams told us he’s seen apartment complexes provide individual air conditioner units to help when the summery temperatures hit early. However, in recent years, new buildings are updating their heating and air systems to keep tenants comfortable.

“Thank God that the new developers are putting air into these new apartments, the new motorcycle building, they’re going to have built-in air. Tenants are going to say, yeah, it’s hot and we want to turn the heat off,” Williams said.

Williams hopes with more support, the date to turn off the heat can be adjusted and tenants can beat early heat waves in the upcoming years.

“The advocates are looking at it, trying to get a happy medium because sometimes you get a spike in warm weather on the opposite side of the spectrum, you get a spike in cold weather. It’s a catch-22,” Williams explained.

One apartment complex we spoke with told us they’re currently working on giving their tenants access to individual air conditioning units to offer some relief.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.