Springfield Police introduce new K-9 to the department
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department has a new furry friend joining the ranks.
The department annouced Monday that K-9 Taz has joined their unit.
The two-year-old Belgian malinois has been certified since January and began working for the department in February with his partner K-9 officer Jacob Boudreau.
