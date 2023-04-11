Springfield Police introduce new K-9 to the department

The Springfield Police Department has a new furry friend joining the ranks.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The department annouced Monday that K-9 Taz has joined their unit.

The two-year-old Belgian malinois has been certified since January and began working for the department in February with his partner K-9 officer Jacob Boudreau.

