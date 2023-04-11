Suspect arraigned in connection with crash at Northampton cemetery

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man has been appeared in court in connection with a weekend crash at a Northampton cemetery.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 19-year-old Matthew James Dulude was arraigned Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, speeding, possession of open containers of alcohol, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Investigators allege that Dulude was under the influence when he drove his vehicle into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Bridge Road in Northampton early Saturday morning and damaged over a dozen headstones.

Dulude pleaded not guilty and he is due back on court for a pretrial hearing on June 13.

