Suspect arraigned in connection with crash at Northampton cemetery

There was significant damage at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton after police said a...
There was significant damage at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton after police said a teenager, driving under the influence, destroyed several headstones over the weekend.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man has been appeared in court in connection with a weekend crash at a Northampton cemetery.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 19-year-old Matthew James Dulude was arraigned Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, speeding, possession of open containers of alcohol, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Investigators allege that Dulude was under the influence when he drove his vehicle into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Bridge Road in Northampton early Saturday morning and damaged over a dozen headstones.

Dulude pleaded not guilty and he is due back on court for a pretrial hearing on June 13.

