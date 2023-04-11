Third Eye Blind to perform at The Big E in September
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More big name acts are coming to western Massachusetts this year.
The Big E has announced that Third Eye Blind is coming to The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 30.
Tickets to the show, which include fair admission, go on-sale at thebige.com on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
The 2023 Big E fair runs from September 15 through October 1.
Editor’s Note: the story has been updated to reflect that tickets go on-sale Friday, April 14.
