Third Eye Blind to perform at The Big E in September

Stephan Jenkins, left, and Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind perform at the Innings Festival...
Stephan Jenkins, left, and Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind perform at the Innings Festival on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Robin Stockler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More big name acts are coming to western Massachusetts this year.

The Big E has announced that Third Eye Blind is coming to The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets to the show, which include fair admission, go on-sale at thebige.com on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The 2023 Big E fair runs from September 15 through October 1.

Editor’s Note: the story has been updated to reflect that tickets go on-sale Friday, April 14.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

