Town by Town: Westfield museum fun, Lupa Zoo opening day, new diocesan safe environment director

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Libby James
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Ludlow.

Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield introduced Michael Collins as the new director of the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance Tuesday.

The announcement took place Tuesday morning at 9:30 at the Bishop Marshall Center, which is adjacent to St. Michael’s Cathedral on State Street.

Collins is a licensed social worker with 26 years of experience working in the foster care system, and he fills the vacancy left by Jeffrey Trant.

He is also a graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, and served as an area director for the Massachusetts DCF.

Town by town also took us to the Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield, where some week day fun was offered Tuesday morning.

From 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., families came out to the museum for water coloring.

Wednesday, the museum is offering pasta skeleton arts and crafts again at 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

More activities will be offered over the course of the month. You can visit the museum’s website to learn more.

Finally, town by town took us to the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow for opening day of the 2023 season.

You can see all kinds of animals, including zebras, otters, camels, monkeys, and so much more.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and will be open on Memorial Day, as well.

