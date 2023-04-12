2 vehicles damaged after large brush fire on Albany Street in Springfield
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a brush fire on Albany Street in Springfield.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene of 250-270 Albany Street for reports of a fast-spreading brush fire.
Fire officials confirmed two vehicles were damaged in the fire.
No reported injuries.
