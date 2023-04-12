3 hospitalized, after 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Ave in Springfield

Springfield crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue and Goucher Street.
Springfield crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue and Goucher Street.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews responded to the scene of Roosevelt Avenue and Goucher Street for a two car crash with no extrication.

Fire officials confirmed three people involved were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

