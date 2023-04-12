Belchertown crews respond to brush fire on North Liberty Street

BELCHERTOWN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -Belchertown and Palmer crews responded to a brush fire on North Liberty Street.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 5:22 p.m. crews responded to reports of a brush fire in Belchertown.

No word on any injures or damages at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

