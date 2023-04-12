Belchertown crews respond to brush fire on North Liberty Street

Belchertown crews respond to brush fire on North Liberty Street
Belchertown crews respond to brush fire on North Liberty Street(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCHERTOWN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -Belchertown and Palmer crews responded to a brush fire on North Liberty Street.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 5:22 p.m. crews responded to reports of a brush fire in Belchertown.

No word on any injures or damages at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Western Mass News was the only camera in the courtroom Tuesday as a Holyoke police captain,...
Holyoke Police captain in court after allegedly sexually harassing female officer
A child was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Holyoke child injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

Latest News

Massachusetts State Police
Police: 1 dead, following vehicle crash on Route 2 in Charlemont
VIDEO: State Police tow vehicles, boat, jet skis from local searches
Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
Springfield crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue and Goucher Street.
3 hospitalized, after 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Ave in Springfield