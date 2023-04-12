Record-Breaking Warmth Expected Thursday and Friday

By Janna Brown
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Flag Warnings in effect again today until 7pm.

We ended up with a very warm afternoon as temperatures soared into the 70s with some upper 70s in the lower valley!

Gusty breezes subside quickly this evening after sunset and wind becomes light to calm overnight. With clear skies and dry air in place, temperatures should dip into the upper 40s just before sunrise.

While we start cool Thursday morning, we don’t stay that way for long! Temepratures warm very quickly in the morning under full sunshine and a westerly breeze will help push highs into the lower and middle 80s! The record to beat in Springfield is 85 set in 1945-we will be very close!

Breezes will be lighter Thursday and Friday, so Red Flag Warnings may not be re-issued, however, we are still very dry and very warm, so we keep an elevated brush fire risk into the weekend.

We end the week with another day of likely record-breaking warmth as highs return to the 80s. Some scattered clouds should move through and more clouds will build Friday night into Saturday as we finally see a storm system come our way.

A mid-level low over the Gulf coast will move toward New England, bringing an increasing chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We remain warm Saturday but turn more seasonable Sunday with highs only looking to get into the 60s thanks to a developing northeasterly flow. Our next round of showers approaches late Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front and a seasonable temperature pattern will continue for the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Western Mass News was the only camera in the courtroom Tuesday as a Holyoke police captain,...
Holyoke Police captain in court after allegedly sexually harassing female officer
A child was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Holyoke child injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

Latest News

High temperatures will near records both Thursday and Friday...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday afternoon forecast
Don's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dan' Wednesday Morning Forecast
Blustery at times again Wednesday and still warm with more sun for the afternoon. Bigger heat...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast