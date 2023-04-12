Brush fire causes Upper Road to close in Deerfield
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Deerfield crews are responding to a large brush fire on Upper Road.
According to the Deerfield Police Department, multiple crews are on scene to due to reports of a brush fire.
Officials confirmed Upper Road is closed.
Western Mass News will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
