Crews battle porch fire on Dwight Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke fire crews responded to Dwight Street Wednesady morning for reports of a porch fire.

Crews arrived on-scene and found a small fire on the second floor porch that extended to the railing.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they could extend into the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.