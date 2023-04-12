Crews in Orange respond after brush fire extends to shed on Cottage St.

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to Cottage Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a brush fire which had extended to a shed.

According to Orange Fire Department officials, Shelburne Control Dispatch received the call around 2:59 p.m., but the station in Orange was not staffed at the time as the on-duty crew was on another call in North Orange. The on-duty crew, along with off-duty and call force personnel, were then dispatched to the scene while assistance was called in from Athol since a Red Flag Warning had been issued for Tuesday throughout the remainder of the week.

Upon arrival, a lieutenant reported that a shed had become fully involved in the brush fire, and that the exterior of a second shed at a neighboring home was also catching flames.

Officials said the homeowner of the original shed was attempting to use a garden hose to control the blaze and protect his home, which was about 15 feet away from the fire.

The original shed and its content were completely destroyed and the second shed sustained significant damage. Officials said that it is likely a total loss, as well.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours to ensure the fire was completely out.

Officials said that the cause appeared to stem from an illegal burn.

No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

