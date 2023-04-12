Crews in Orange respond after brush fire extends to shed on Cottage St.

Orange shed, brush fire 041123
Orange shed, brush fire 041123(Brian Favreau, Orange Fire photographer)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to Cottage Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a brush fire which had extended to a shed.

According to Orange Fire Department officials, Shelburne Control Dispatch received the call around 2:59 p.m., but the station in Orange was not staffed at the time as the on-duty crew was on another call in North Orange. The on-duty crew, along with off-duty and call force personnel, were then dispatched to the scene while assistance was called in from Athol since a Red Flag Warning had been issued for Tuesday throughout the remainder of the week.

Upon arrival, a lieutenant reported that a shed had become fully involved in the brush fire, and that the exterior of a second shed at a neighboring home was also catching flames.

Officials said the homeowner of the original shed was attempting to use a garden hose to control the blaze and protect his home, which was about 15 feet away from the fire.

The original shed and its content were completely destroyed and the second shed sustained significant damage. Officials said that it is likely a total loss, as well.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours to ensure the fire was completely out.

Officials said that the cause appeared to stem from an illegal burn.

No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service

Latest News

Fire generic
Dry, windy conditions cause brush fires to break out across Mass.
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Ludlow.
Town by Town: Westfield museums fun, Lupa Zoo opening day, new diocesan safe environment director
Wilbraham Fire Department
Crews respond to two-alarm fire inside recycling building in Wilbraham
Students in Massachusetts may get a new option to meet their language requirement for high...
New bill proposed to offer ASL as option for high school language requirement