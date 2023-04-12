Dog rescued after being stuck in the mud

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, crews in Longmeadow rescued a dog stuck in a swamp in Laurel Park.

Officials say the dog was stuck in the mud and after it was freed, it was taken to the vet.

They say a bystander was the one who spotted the dog and called about him.

The owner of the dog is unknown at this time, but if anyone knows the owner they are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.