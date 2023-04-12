Heavy police presence seen in Indian Orchard and Agawam neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is currently a heavy police presence in two local neighborhoods.

On Oak Street in Indian Orchard, members of the FBI evidence recovery team were seen investigating at a home.

Meanwhile, in Agawam, Mass. State Police and other investigators are seen at a home on South West Street.

Investigators were seen at a home in Agawam on April 12, 2023 (Western Mass News)

It’s not immediately known if the two incidents are related.

