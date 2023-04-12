Heavy police presence seen in Indian Orchard and Agawam neighborhoods

FBI agents are seen investigating at an Indian Orchard home on April 12, 2023
FBI agents are seen investigating at an Indian Orchard home on April 12, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is currently a heavy police presence in two local neighborhoods.

On Oak Street in Indian Orchard, members of the FBI evidence recovery team were seen investigating at a home.

Meanwhile, in Agawam, Mass. State Police and other investigators are seen at a home on South West Street.

Investigators were seen at a home in Agawam on April 12, 2023
Investigators were seen at a home in Agawam on April 12, 2023(Western Mass News)

It’s not immediately known if the two incidents are related.

Western Mass News has crews at both scenes and will have the latest as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
A child was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Holyoke child injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop
Western Mass News was the only camera in the courtroom Tuesday as a Holyoke police captain,...
Holyoke Police captain in court after allegedly sexually harassing female officer
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored for 44 years of service

Latest News

Longmeadow crews rescue dog
Longmeadow crews rescue dog after being stuck in the mud
A quick response to an early morning house fire.
Longmeadow crews respond to a two-alarm house fire
A fire on Northwest Road in Westhampton was just one of several reported around the area as...
Dry, windy conditions cause brush fires to break out across Mass.
Orange shed, brush fire 041123
Crews in Orange respond after brush fire extends to shed on Cottage St.