Holyoke leaders look to improve pedestrian safety after boy is struck, injured by DPW truck

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve now learned that it was a public works truck that hit and injured a boy while waiting for the bus in Holyoke on Tuesday.

There were scary scenes in Holyoke yesterday after a child waiting to get on the school bus to Holyoke Community Charter School was hit by a public works vehicle. Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley told Western Mass News that the council is in contact with the DPW to gather more information about the incident to see what can be done on Lyman Street to keep pedestrians safe.

“What we’ll do is reach out, and we’ve already reached out to the DPW superintendent, try to get a summary of what transpired. We’ll just take steps of whatever we can do to alleviate the situation,” Bartley said.

Bartley told us that pedestrian safety has been a hot topic for the council. He added that new pedestrian safety measures have been taken and will continue to be taken if the city sees more room to improve.

“A lot of orders have been filed with the city council relative to pedestrian safety. Whether it’s traffic lights, four-way stop signs, or multiple other crosswalk improvements, we want to make sure that our pedestrians, our cyclists, our motorcycle drivers are safe,” Bartley explained.

Bartley told us from the information he’s received, the incident appears to be accidental. However, he said every crash needs to be researched and changes put in place if necessary to keep people from getting hurt.

“My understanding is that everyone is going to be okay, but we want to do whatever we can to prevent this from reoccurring,” Bartley noted.

We reached out to the Holyoke DPW and mayor’s office for comment. Both referred us to the city solicitors’ office and we have not yet heard back.

