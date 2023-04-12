Holyoke man arrested in Springfield on weapon, vehicle charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested a Holyoke man Tuesday night on weapons charges.

According to police, members of the Springfield Police North End C-3 Unit saw 42-year-old Raymond Maldonado of Holyoke operating a Slingshot motorcycle without a helmet on West Street. It was also determined that the registration had been revoked.

Maldonado then got onto I-291 where police pulled over the motorcycle near Exit 5B around 6:45 p.m. He allegedly didn’t have a license to have the motorcycle and was placed under arrest. Investigators then reportedly found a large capacity gun inside a satchel he was wearing and open containers of alcohol in the motorcycle.

Maldonado is now facing several gun and motor vehicle-related charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

