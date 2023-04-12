Longmeadow crews respond to a two-alarm house fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Longmeadow crews responded to a house fire on Cedar Road.

No injuries were reported and with quick action, the fire was knocked down within minutes.

Longmeadow Deputy Fire Chief confirmed the damages include one bedroom and the home’s front exterior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.